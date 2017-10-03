Bognor ‘Undateable’ proves he’s dateable on hit TV show

Channel 4 show The Undateables aired from Bognor Regis last night to revisit a love success story from a previous show.

Joseph Harrington from Bognor and Lizzie Pidgeon from Worthing first appeared on the TV dating program for people with disabilities in January and instantly hit it off.

And as revealed last night to the delight of viewers, they are still very much together ten months on and going strong.

Joseph has autism and used to attend St Anthony’s school in Chichester and Chichester College and is a member of production company Theatre Inc.

Lizzie has a learning difficulty and struggles with reading and writing.

On last night’s show Lizzie said: “love never comes easy for me, ‘cos all the men think, oh I don’t want to go out with you because you’re not very good at spelling and reading.”

Viewers saw Joseph read out the menu for her on their first date in Brighton, melting everyone’s heart.

Describing Lizzie last night, Joseph said: “She is really funny and she is gorgeous and she is also quite a lot of laughs.

“She means the world to me, Lizzie does, and I don’t know what I could do if Lizzie and I were apart.”

Viewers watched Joseph and Lizzie enjoy a picnic in Hotham park in Bognor as well as an ice cream on the seafront.

Lizzie said: “I’ve kissed all the ugly frogs to be getting the prince of my dream and Joseph is one of them.”

Lizzie finds getting the train daunting which meant she was yet to visit Joseph - he had come to her for their dates.

Keen to be the gentleman, Joseph travelled by train to Worthing to bring Lizzie back with him for their date, a romantic gesture that went down well.

As a special surprise for Lizzie to mark their six month anniversary, Joseph sang a song he had written for her.

Despite singing it with a blue tongue from his melting ice lolly, Lizzie loved the romantic gesture and their date was full of laughs and smiles.

The date concluded with Lizzie saying: “One day I am going to get the train all by myself and come to Bognor and saw Joseph so that will be quite nice.”

Viewers seemed touched by their blossoming relationship.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.