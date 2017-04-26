Bognor set to celebrate day for young people

‘A bit of a roller coaster’, that is how the organiser summed up planning this weekend’s Our Generation Young People’s Day.

The event, which will be held in Hotham Park from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, in association with Bognorphenia, which follows on Sunday, has been a while in the making.

“I have been fighting to get this up and running for two years,” said Kez Bridger. “It is all about the youngsters.”

In fact it is about them and by them, with Kez’s team including 15-year-old volunteers co-ordinator Peter Reavey and official photographer JD Fitzpatrick, aged ten.

“It is about them getting hands-on experience,” said Kez. “Hopefully we can build on it each year.

“I visualise it being about Bognor Regis and they can take ownership of it.

“It has been a bit of a rollercoaster and at one point we weren’t sure it was going to happen but I was determined and we got some funding from the councils, about £2.2k, which has helped us.”

One of the biggest hurdles is also one of Kez’s biggest motivations.

“It is hard because there aren’t enough facilities for young people and this is a proven point. We didn’t want them to come and then it be over – we are hoping to work with them for years.”

Saturday will also be the deadline for the junior category of the Bognor Trust’s photographic competition.

Winners, and runners-up, for the adult category will be announced today with a special spread in tomorrow’s Observer.

To find out more about the event search ‘Bognorphenia’ on Facebook. The youth day is free but donations welcome. For more on the photographic competition search Bognor Regis Trust on Facebook.