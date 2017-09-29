Bognor’s Royal Hotel set to become 18 flats

The Royal Hotel is set to be turned into 18 flats after planning permission was granted this week.

It follows an application (BR/130/17/PL) submitted this May, which saw an increase in the number of dwellings planned for the site on The Esplanade.

Permission had previously been granted in 2015 for a change of use regarding the redundant hotel and function room/licensed bar (C1 Hotel) becoming ten flats (C3 Dwelling houses).

The latest approval is subject to conditions and a planning obligation, these include that work must commence within three years and that no future external works/repairs shall be carried out unless details of materials, finishes and samples are submitted to, and approved by, the local planning authority.

