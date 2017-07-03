Bognor’s ‘One Love’ event aims to unite community

A Bognor resident is hoping an event on Friday (July 7) will act as a beacon of hope for the community.

Kate Pollard said she was inspired to put on ‘One Love’ as a ‘response to some of the recent news and terrorism’.

She said: “It led me to the point where I thought wouldn’t it be amazing to have something so people can come together?

“It is the anniversary of the London bombing, so it can be about that or people’s own issues – a lot of people feel isolated in this day and age – or a way for people to show that they believe we can join together as a community and be hopeful.

“I love Bognor, I have been a part of the community here for 18 years and I had this image in my mind of a line of people standing on the seafront and stretching towards Felpham.

“I thought rather than waiting for it to happen I should get on and make it happen. I want something people can come to which is bigger than them, bigger than their issues and hopefully connect people.

“With Brexit and the rest of it there are lots of reasons people feel disappointed, isolated or angry and the only people who can do something about it is us.”

The event is scheduled to meet at the pier for a 7pm start.

