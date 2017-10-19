Bognor’s newest pub opens its doors

After six months of construction, the newest pub in Bognor Regis has officially opened its doors.

In a statement, Marston’s said The Charlie Purley, which sits on the site of the Longford Engineering Company or LEC, has aimed to ensure the sites history is ‘relevant through both its name, logo and also interiors’.

It added that the pub is a £3m investment by Marston’s Inns and Taverns which has brought more than 45 new jobs to the local area and provided ‘a brand new family-friendly pub that specialises in delicious daily carveries and an extensive range of drinks and hand-crafted ales’.

To celebrate the pubs opening, manager Andy Smith invited close family of Charles Purley, as guests of honour at the official opening ceremony on Monday.

Andy said: “We are really excited to show our new pub off, the interest in the site has already been overwhelming positive and it is so great to have that kind of response from locals already.

“We are also really thankful to the family coming to officially open the Charlie Purley, embracing local links and heritage has really made this day that extra bit special. We look forward to our future here in Bognor.”

Next week the pub will also be hosting one of its first local events with Rusa Consulting LTD who have helped in restoring the original LEC gates of the founding site. The pub will host the group, including local dignitaries and members of the Purley family on Monday October 23.

To keep up to date with the pub, you can find more information at www.facebook.com/charliepurleybognor