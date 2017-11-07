Bognor residents ‘satisfied’ with new pavements

Bognor pavements are among around 70 to have been fixed so far this year under the county council’s Even Better Pavements programme.

Pavements in the town centre to have been resurfaced include London Road near the library, police station and shops; Glamis Street outside St Mary’s Roman Catholic School; and William Street, the route between the town centre and St Mary’s RC School.

Victoria Drive and Shripney Road – which connects Shripney village to the rest of Bognor Regis – have also been improved in 2017.

Commenting on a survey which showed 97.4 per cent of people were satisfied with the work, Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “It’s great to hear Even Better Pavements is making such good progress and also that all the hard work is appreciated by residents.”

About 70 sites have been improved so far in the 2017/18 financial year – compared to 90 for the whole of 2016/17, the council said.