Bognor pub listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide

One Bognor Regis pub has been praised for the quality of real ale and made it into the CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 2017.

The Hatter’s Inn in Queensway, a Wetherspoons, appears in the guide which was published yesterday (September 15).

Chosen by local branch members, the inclusion follows regular visits to check on the quality of the ales and also takes into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Hatter’s Inn deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2017.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Alex Kirby, said: “I am delighted that The Hatter’s Inn has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”