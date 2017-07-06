Bognor motorists convicted in drink and drug-driver crackdown

Two men from Bognor have been listed among the first 39 motorists to be convicted as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

In a statement released today, police confirmed Mitchell Rodgers, 69, a patrolman, of The Green, Bognor Regis, was arrested in The Causeway on June 3, and charged with driving with 57mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving with no licence.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 20 June, he was disqualified from driving for 16 months, ordered to pay a £507 fine, £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

It added that Robert Scott-Ragless, 18, unemployed, of Newtown Avenue, Bognor Regis, was also arrested on June 3 in Newtown Avenue and charged with driving with 81mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving with no licence and no insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking and causing damage. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on June 20, he was sentenced to a 12-month community order, disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £110 fine, £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

