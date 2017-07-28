Bognor man to complete in British Transplant Games

A man from Bognor Regis said he was competing in the Westfield Health British Transplant Games, which started in Scotland yesterday, ‘in tribute to all who gave me the second chance at life’.

Jim Cullen, who received a liver transplant last year at the Royal Free Hospital, London, will be taking part in the table tennis.

Jim said: “I’m looking forward to being part of a celebration of the selflessness of the organ donors and their families and determination of the recipients, all expressed through sport.”

The games, which run until Sunday, are designed to encourage those who have received a transplant to lead active and healthy lives while raising awareness of the need for people to sign on to the NHS Organ Donor Register.

More than 750 inspiring athletes from across the UK are set to descend on North Lanarkshire, joined by about 2,000 supporters, for the four-day event. Jim revealed he was told about the games while in hospital and upon recovery, having played table tennis ‘many years ago’, decided to give it a go by attending training sessions at North Mundham and North Bersted Community Centre.

“I contacted the team manager and before I knew it – I was in the Royal Free Transplant Team. I’m not brilliant, but I’ll do my best,” he added.

