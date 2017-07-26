Bognor knifepoint robbery sees police hunt two suspects

Police have revealed they are seeking two suspects following a knifepoint robbery in Bognor Regis.

A spokesman said the incident, at 1.50pm last Thursday (July 20), saw a man robbed a man of his wallet while walking along an alleyway between Highland Avenue and Linden Avenue.

The victim, said to be a 35-year-old local man, was confronted by the two men, one of whom held a knife to his stomach, causing slight scratches, before taking the wallet and running off, police confirmed.

Both suspects are described as white. One was about 5’ 7”, with blond hair, wearing grey jogging bottoms, and a blue t-shirt with a red pattern on the front. The other one was about 5’9”, wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact the police here or by calling 101, quoting serial 718 of 20/07.

Alteratively You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.