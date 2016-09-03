Bognor hosts visitors from German twin town

50 members of the German towns twinned with Bogor Regis enjoyed a six day visit to the town.

The visitors are from the towns of Weil-am-Rhein and Trebbin.

Guests at the Bognor twinning reception

In Bognor, they were hosted by members of the town’s Twinning Association.

The visit included two receptions. The first on the day after their arrival on Tuesday was given by the Mayor of Bognor, Cllr Pat Dillon, and was held at the Butlin’s Grosvenor Suite .

The guests were taken on several outings while here. Before the evening reception on the Wednesday they were taken on an excursion to Winchester and Alton, which included a ride on the Watercress Steam Railway to Alresford.

Bognor members Bob Bonner and Terry Armistead accompanied the guests on Thursday for visits to Wareham and Lulworth Cove before going on to the Heritage Site and Swanage.

The mayors reception at Butlins

Bob and Terry were again the hosts again on Friday for a visit to Emsworth and the Chichester Harbour where rain spoilt to chance to take a boat trip around the harbour. The day included the chance to look around the cathedral.

That evening members of the Bognor Twinning Association gave a reception for their guests, which was held at the church hall of St. Mary Magdalene in South Bersted. The chairmen of the three twin towns gave speeches.

Next year Bognor will be celebrating its 40th year of twinning with the German town of Weil-am-Rhein. A three cornered town, it is situated on a bend of the River Rhine.

Over the river to the south is Switzerland while to the west is France. This town is unique in as much that it has not only does it have a chair factory but giant sculptured chairs abound around the town.

Barbel Bartl, Hilary Nicklin, Roger Leat, and Laus Geese

Exchange visits between the towns take place on alternative years.

The visitors always staying with host families.

Next year, Bognor visitors will to Weil where Trebbin will also be invited. Extra celebrations will take place to mark the forty years of the friendship between the two towns.

