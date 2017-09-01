Bognor death still ‘unexplained’ as man is named

Police have named the man whose body was found in his home in Bognor Regis earlier this week.

The death of James Colwell, known locally as Jimmy, 52, is still being treated as unexplained, police confirmed.

In a statement they said: “Mr Colwell’s body was found at the bottom of stairs on the ground floor inside his house in Oak Grove around midday on Monday (August 28).”

It added: “A post mortem has shown that he died from head injuries, but it has not been established how these injuries were caused.”

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: “We’re trying to piece together Jimmy’s movements on the day before he died and we would like to hear from anyone, who has not already spoken to police, who may have seen him on Sunday (August 27) or in the early hours of Monday morning.”

Anyone with information is asked to online or call 101 quoting Operation Thornham. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 50-year-old man from Bognor Regis, known to Mr Colwell, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed until September 25, police said.

