Bognor cafe highly commended in prestigious awards

Hotham Park Café in Bognor Regis was praised during the 2017 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

A record number of Awards were presented at the 2017 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards by the President of the Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont DL.

Hound Lodge after the work

There were 26 Awards and 16 Highly Commended projects announced this year, recognising many fine examples of conservation, preservation and rejuvenation projects across the two counties of East and West Sussex and the city of Brighton & Hove.

Over the past 19 years Sussex Heritage Trust has presented over 350 Awards and the Awards scheme is now established as the most prestigious architectural and conservation awards programme in Sussex.

A 2017 Highly Commended project was the Hotham Park Café in Bognor Regis.

The Park was originally the grounds of the late 18th-century Hotham House, and has been a public park since 1947.

Hound Lodge before the work

The judging team said: “The café becomes an important component of the regeneration of the Park. Contemporary but attractive, fitting well into its surroundings and complimentary to the environment of Hotham House.

“A great team effort.”

Further winners in Chichester and the surround area included Hound Lodge in Goodwood (Ptolemy Dean Architects), which saw the conversion of the late 19th-century kennels into high quality lettable accomomodation; and Buidling Crafts awards for the English Chestnut Shake Roof on the new visitors centre at the Weald and Downland Living Museum.

Chairman, Dr John Godfrey DL, who announced the Awards at the 19th annual lunch, said: “While some projects have been highly visible and well-known, others might have attracted less attention without the establishment of the Awards scheme, which the Trust now runs every year.

“We are delighted with the response to this year’s Awards scheme, reflected in the large number of excellent entries received, and the judges’ comments confirm the high quality of much of the construction and conservation work now going on across Sussex.”