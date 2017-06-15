Bognor board game champion seeks competitor

An appeal has been launched to find a competitor to play against a board game champion.

George Doughty is a regular visitor at the new look Grandad’s Front Room, West Street, Bognor, which offers a community meeting place run by Danny Dawes.

Danny said: “George has won numerous chess and draughts championships but Oware – a game prominently played in Africa – is his real passion, he just needs people to play against.”

The game features a wooden board and seeds, it is divided in half known as the ‘land’ for each player.

With a sequence of moves the seeds must then be sown and harvested, the winner is the one who collects the most.

There is a list on the wall of the West Street premises which details when George is available to play and teach the game.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/grandads.frontroom/