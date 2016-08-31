Bognor Birdman prepares to take flight

Tiger Moths, Peppa Pig, high-skilled hang-gliders and ‘fancy-dress funsters’ are all set to ensure there’s something for everyone at this weekend’s International Bognor Birdman.

It is the 46th year for the event, sponsored by Selsey-based Checkatrade for 2016, which ‘historically attracts crowds of up to 25,000’.

Bognor Birdman. Pic by Adam White

As well as making everyone look to the sky and sea across Saturday and Sunday, September 3 - 4, there will also be entertainment on land including stalls, music and children’s rides.

Competitors taking the leap will do so in three categories: comic/fancy dress: the Kingfisher class; most unique home-built craft: Leonardo da Vinci class; and hang-glider and similar craft: Condor class.

‘Substantial cash prizes’ are up for grabs, both for those ‘who stay aloft for the longest time’ and ‘the most entertaining entry’.

Many participants will also be looking to raise money for good causes, with the event often seeing thousands of pounds raised in sponsorship.

Bognor Birdman. Pic by Adam White

In fact, over the last ten years, in excess of £130,000 has been raised for a variety of charities.

The event, which moved to Bognor in 1978 from neighbouring Selsey, has inspired similar events around the world, in the USA, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and China.

To find out more visit www.birdman.org.uk