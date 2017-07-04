Bognor BID gets ballot vote

The Business Improvement District (BID) for Bognor Regis has been given the go ahead following a ballot vote.

Toyubur Rahman, Bognor Regis Town centre manager, labelled today’s result ‘tremendous’.

He added that it meant the town centre businesses ‘will be able to deliver their plan help make Bognor Regis a better place to do businesses in’.

Mr Rahman added that the Bognor Regis Town Centre Partnership will be meeting soon to discuss the next steps and begin to implement the plan.

The BID is set to start on April 1 2018 and will invest more than £700,000 in projects and the management of Bognor Regis Town Centre over the next five years.

He urged businesses to get involved with their skills, expertise and knowledge to ensure the plan is delivered successfully and expressed his thanks to all those who voted.

Total number of votes: 179

Total number of votes case in favour of proposal: 143

Rejected ballot papers: 6

