Body of knowledge for pupils

Felpham Community College has been promoting medical knowledge for students with a series of workshops.

All Year Seven students at Felpham Community College completed a first aid workshop in conjunction with St John Ambulance and the British Heart Foundation.

Learning CPR

Students attended three mini workshops, focusing on primary survey and the recovery position, danger response, burns and bleeding and CPR. The workshops were organised by some of the Felpham Community College St John Ambulance cadets – Poppy Shallis, Peter Reavey, Isabelle Saunders and Amy Franklin. They facilitated the workshops along with FCC staff. The British Heart Foundation donated 30 resuscitation dolls for the school to keep, on the condition that the school trains 20 per cent of the student population each year with essential first aid training. This valuable hands-on training also supports the school maintaining its St John Ambulance schools mark award.

Gary Treharne, business and vocational studies teacher, Duke of Edinburgh coordinator and co-ordinator of the event, said: “It is fantastic to be able to give all Year Seven students this essential training which could help them save lives. As a school, we now aim to organise it every year with our Year Seven. Students worked really hard and asked lots of questions and the resuscitation dolls helped give them the chance to put what they were learning into practice. Thank you to the brilliant St John cadets who ran the sessions with us.”

Emily Sargeant, a Year Seven student, said: “I have seen CPR lots of the TV. It was good to get a chance to learn how to do it ourselves. The workshop was informative. The students who led the workshops were really helpful answering questions and giving us options to try out what they were teaching us.”

In addition to this event, a selection of students from Felpham Community College attended an interactive ‘Operating Live’ workshop, held over two days at the school. The special workshop was aimed at students who are considering a career within medicine, who volunteered to pay for this unique opportunity. A group of science students from Years Nine to 11 attended along with Year 12 and 13 biology students. The workshop ran throughout the day with students carrying out procedures including intubating the patient, inserting a stent, a heart transplant and a leg amputation using realistic surgical techniques.

Students learn about surgery

The aim of the workshop was to encourage more students to consider a career within the medical field and to improve student understanding of GCSE and A-level biology, the workshops were tailored to the curriculum.

Susan Buckland, teacher of science, said: “It was a fantastic event that left all participants buzzing about a career in the medical field. It was an amazing opportunity for all who were involved and it has increased understanding of human anatomy and physiology. We will definitely invite the company back in again in future years.”

First Aid training for the pupils

Taking part in the Operating Live workshop

