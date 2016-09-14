Blakefest headliners cancel and venue changes

Organisers have announced big changes to Blakefest with just days to go.

In a statement Sean BW Parker said: “Due to licence issues with the outdoor venue, The Lightning Seeds have unfortunately had to pull out of Blakefest.

“However we have lined up two of Bognor’s finest venues, Legends of the Pier and SeaFiSh, with the festival taking place there on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

“The BlakeSpace art exhibition will also be showing, plus an array of other vintage, quirky, groovy things.”

He added: “A few traditional tickets are still available from SeaFiSh at £12, or online at Eventbrite.”

The Bognor Regis-based event is planned for this weekend, we will update the story as we find out more.

