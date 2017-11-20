Bishop Luffa parents warned about indecent exposure incidents near school

Bishop Luffa School has warned parents and carers over two incidents of indecent exposure near the Chichester school.

In an email sent out yesterday (Sunday, November 19), the secondary school’s head teacher Nick Taunt said: “Dear Parents and Carers.

“I have recently been made aware of two incidents of indecent exposure on Centurion Way.

“Please ensure that if your child uses Centurion Way, they do so in pairs or small groups.

“I have asked for a police presence on Centurion Way after school.

“Thank you, Nick Taunt, headteacher.”