Bid to register Bognor Town Hall as a ‘community asset’

A survey was launched yesterday regarding the value and services of the Town Hall.

The move follows a decision taken by the Bognor Regis Community Engagement and Environment Committee earlier this year to apply to Arun District Council to register the building as a community asset.

The survey commissioned by the town council

A town council spokesman said: “Part of the criteria of the nomination form is to provide evidence of community usage via testimonials or petitions etc.

“To satisfy this requirement the council have commissioned a survey to try and establish how much the community value the Town Hall.

“At the moment the survey is open-ended, so we can judge the level of interest and support. An online survey will shortly be available on the town council website and paper copies are available at the Town Hall.”

