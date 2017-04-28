Bid to change The Works, Bognor, into a restaurant

Planning permission is being sought to change The Works, 25 London Road, into a restaurant.

An application (BR/90/17/PL) has been submitted regarding the site which details that it is currently leased to The Works Stores Ltd and that, ‘should The Works vacate at the end of their current lease, the landlord wishes to be able to market the lease to a wider range of potential tenants’.

It states the application ‘is in principle only at this stage’ and explains should it be up for ‘re-letting’ it would enable the premises to be marketed ‘to both potential retail operators and potential restaurant operators alike’.

A schematic layout has been prepared by Le Sage-Associates in a bid ‘to demonstrate that only relatively simple alterations would be required to convert the whole of the property into a restaurant or coffee shop’.

The deadline for comments is May 25 with a decision due by June 19.

