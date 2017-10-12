Bid for more bedrooms at The Royal Norfolk

The company behind The Royal Norfolk Hotel is citing a ‘considerable’ increase in demand as the reason it is seeking permission to create more bedrooms at the historic seafront hotel.

An application (BR/252/17/L) has been submitted for ‘internal alteration works’ at the listed building owned by Leisureplex Ltd.

The company’s managing director Karen Sawbridge said: “The demand for our seaside holidays is strong and it has grown considerably since we acquired the Royal Norfolk Hotel back in June 2010.”

In fact, according to the company’s figures it has seen a 27.5 per cent increase in demand over the last five years with 2016 alone rising by 5.8 per cent.

The news comes amid heightened calls for more accommodation to be available in the town, something which was highlighted last week with the former Royal Hotel having planning permission granted for flats.

She added: “We are hoping to create about 18 extra bedrooms at the Royal Norfolk Hotel in Bognor Regis.”

If the plans are approved, work is expected to take place in the new year as all of Leisureplex’s 21 hotels close on January 2 each year for a minimum of five weeks to allow for refurbishment.