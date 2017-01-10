Bersted planning application called in by Secretary of State

News the Secretary of State has called in another planning application has been met with contrasting reactions from councils.

The announcement yesterday (January 9) that a bid to build 50 dwellings on land west of New Barn Lane, Bersted (BE/77/16/OUT) had been called-in was met with ‘delight’ by the parish council.

However in a statement Nigel Lynn, chief executive of Arun District Council, said it would have ‘significant impact’ on the authority’s ‘ability to maintain and deliver an adequate supply of housing land for houses to be built to meet demands of the areas’.

He added that the Development Control Committee’s decision to approve the application last September ‘was entirely consistent with recent decisions of the Secretary of State on similar applications’ and that following the notification the council ‘is now preparing for the forthcoming public inquiry and is awaiting details from the Planning Inspectorate’.

The news came as it was revealed an application for construction of new vehicular/pedestrian/cycle access onto New Barn Lane (BE/93/16/PL) relating to another 90 homes project would not be called-in, which prompted Bersted Parish Council to express its concern.

It stated: “Though we are delighted that the Secretary of State has called in BE/77/16/OUT, we are still very concerned that the revised access proposed on application BE/93/16/PL is unsuitable and dangerous to the current residents.

“For safety reasons we request that the access road location on the original application of BE/93/16/PL (90 homes) be considered, and not the revised access alternative.”