Bedsits proposed for Bognor B&B

A planning application has been made to turn a B&B in Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, back into a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

The applicant is listed as a Mr N Rawlings and it (BR/296/16/PL) relates to 24 Canada Grove.

Previous applications for the site include one in 1995 for it to be a HMO, while in 1997 permission was granted for it to be a single family dwelling however this was reportedly never implemented.

If approved the plans will see ‘owners accomodation and six bed-sitting rooms’ created.

The current floor plans detail owners accomodation on the ground floor and five B&B rooms over the top two floors.

While concerns have been recorded relating to the number of HMOs in the vicinity and lack of parking, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council stated: “We have no objections to this planning application.”

They added: “We have asked the applicant to provide covered and secure cycle parking spaces as an alternative travel option in accordance with current sustainable transport policies.”

The application is due for decision by January 19.