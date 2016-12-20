Barnham schoolgirls help Spirit FM deliver 2,500 Christmas toys

Three Barnham schoolgirls put their best feet forward to help make Spirit FM’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal a huge success.

Around 2,500 toys - the biggest number the radio station has ever collected - have been handed out to the people who need them most across West Sussex.

Toys were delivered to social services, hospitals and charities.

The appeal was boosted by Isabel, Brooke and Kayleigh, who raised nearly £1,500 for Spirit to spend on toys with a sponsored walk from Barnham to Bognor Regis.

Spirit FM Managing Director Sally Austin said “I’m simply speechless. Seeing the amount of toys that everyone donated, knowing they’d put a smile on the faces of those who need it most really left me feeling humbled and proud.”

Once again, the power of local radio has shone through and shown that the only reason we exist is to bring together the people of West Sussex - we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for our lovely listeners!”

Everyone at Spirit FM thanked residents across the county for their overwhelming support which will see Children across West Sussex have presents to open on Christmas Day.

