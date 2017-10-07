Barnham DJ performs with his hero Danny Howard

A rising DJ from Barnham fulfilled a dream last night by performing on legendary dance maestro Danny Howard’s UK tour.

Nathan Richards - aka Like Son - handed over to the Radio 1 icon after playing the music he’s been making in his bedroom to hundreds at club Thirty3Hz in Guildford.

“Last night, I actually played to a SOLD OUT crowd, on Danny Howard’s UK Tour!” the 24-year-old excitedly announced on his Facebook page.

“There was many highlights, but handing the decks over to Danny himself was surreal!

“I got to sign my first autograph, have pictures, and even one guy who said ‘you’re actually Like Son? I thought you were just wearing his merch!’

“Such an amazing night, I hope this is the first of MANY more to come!”

Danny Howard gave Nathan his big break by playing his debut tune Freakin’ on his Saturday night radio show earlier this year.

He still works at Chichester ScrewFix but has dedicated himself to making music again after giving it up for several years.

Freakin’ has since played on a number of radio stations, at major festivals and has now been streamed more than a million times on Spotify.

Straight after the show he posted: “BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE!!!”

“Thank you to everyone who made it, and showed support. I hope you enjoyed it,” the former St Philip Howard School student added today.

He hopes to follow up the success of Freakin’ with a string of hits and is working with a number of top artists.

Watch a video of Nathan speaking about his meteoric rise here

Listen to Freakin by clicking here

