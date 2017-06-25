Award for Chichester animal care lecturer

A lecturer from Chichester College has won a prestigious national award.

Holly Hackney, a lecturer in animal care at the college’s Brinsbury campus, won the City and Guilds (C&G) People’s Choice category at their recent Lion Awards ceremony in London.

Holly Hackney with her award

Voted for by the public, more than 85 C&G Medal of Excellence winners were competing for the honour.

Holly was presented with the award at London’s Kensington Roof Gardens by BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and managing director at City & Guilds Kirstie Donnelly.

Holly was described as being ‘passionate’ about her subject and works ‘tirelessly’ to share her enthusiasm.

Holly said: “I am speechless. I was shocked to hear my name called out. Just being nominated for a C&G Medal of Excellence was an incredible and it’s just gotten better and better! Animal welfare is something I am passionate about and I’m lucky to be able to work in a subject that I love, teaching young people and helping to shape their future too. That inspires me to keep pushing on and improving, and I am so honoured that people voted for me. Thank you!”

Shelagh Legrave OBE, Chichester College Principal, added: “We are extremely proud of Holly and all that she has achieved. Holly cares greatly about her students and works hard continually to improve her own practice and the students have an outstanding experience.”

“This award is testament to her ability to inspire young people.”

