As school holidays approach here’s the forecast for Sussex

With the approaching start of the school holidays, early indications are that the weather across Sussex will be mostly hot and sunny.

The next few days could see a mixture of sunny spells and overcast skies with daytime temperatures around 20degC.

However, next week the Met Office says will get increasingly warmer and by next Tuesday or Wednesday (July 18/19) we could see the temperature back just below 30degC and warmer nights.

The Met Office forecast for the south-east up to July 27 is: “It is likely to be warm or very warm by day, perhaps turning hot across the south on Wednesday. Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the period, along with largely settled weather.”

Looking further ahead: “Prolonged dry and warm spells are likely to become more prevalent across much of the UK by the end of July, however there is a risk of some showers and perhaps some thunderstorms at times, especially in the south.

“As we head into August southern areas will probably stay drier overall, but even here there will be a risk of some rain or showers at times.”