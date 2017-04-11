Arun Local Plan consultation is live

Arun District Council has revealed the consultation on modification to Arun’s Local Plan began yesterday.

It is set to run for a period of seven weeks, until 5pm May 30.

In a statement the council said: “Only representations on the Main Modifications received within this period will be considered by the Planning Inspector as part of the Examination in Public.

“Repetitions of any representations made at an earlier stage of consultation will not be considered.”

Representations can be submitted online here, by email to localplan@arun.gov.uk or by post to Planning Policy and Conservation Arun District Council, Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LF