Arun lists Felpham toilets as a ‘priority’

Arun District Council has described public toilets in Culver Road, Felpham, as a ‘priority’.

The comment comes after complaints regarding the current seasonal closure of the facility.

A spokesperson for Arun district said the closure, and that of toilets at Sandy Road, Pagham, Norfolk Gardens, Littlehampton, and West Beach, Climping, were agreed as part of a full council decision in January this year.

They added the Culver Road toilets are recognised and agreed as a council priority, ‘especially given the amount of summer use they get’ and that, as a result, improvements are planned ‘as part of capital prioritisation programme’.

It comes as the council has submitted a planning application for the facilities (FP/246/17/PL).

If approved, the plans would include alterations to layout of existing public conveniences and new shutter door on south elevation.

The deadline for submitting comments on the plans is November 9.

Let us know what you think by emailing news@bognor.co.uk