Arun Leisure Centre apologises for delay in reopening

‘Health and safety’ has been cited as the reason Arun Leisure Centre’s main pool failed to reopen yesterday.

Andrew Smith, Area Manager Freedom Leisure, said: “It is with regret that the main pool was unable to reopen as planned on 28 December, however, health and safety are of the utmost importance to us and we had to ensure the pool was completely ready for use before we could allow it to open.”

The pool had been closed from mid November as part of a £1.5m investment project by Freedom Leisure who took on the contract for the site in April.

Mr Smith added: “After an extended period of closure it is a fine balancing act to ensure water levels are correct and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The main pool reopened today, and Mr Smith said: “The team is very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to the newly improved and more energy efficient pool hall.”

In a statement about the project, the company explained the works were to ‘make the centre more environmentally friendly and modern’.

It deemed the ‘highly anticipated improvements’ to be something ‘which local residents have been calling for’.

Freedom Leisure, who operates the centre on behalf of Arun District Council.