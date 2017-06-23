Arun District Council to carry out safety tests after Grenfell Tower tragedy

Arun District Council said it would be carrying out safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 79 people are believed to have died.

Following the recent incident in London, Arun District Council said it would undertake ‘urgent’ fire safety checks at the buildings it owns.

The council does not own any high rise buildings – buildings over six floors tall – so no direct comparison to Grenfell Tower can be made.

But for ‘tenants and leaseholders’ peace of mind’ the council assured that all the cladding used by contractors on their buildings ‘meets current building and fire safety standards’.

Councillor Trevor Bence, cabinet member for residential services, said: “We are all truly shocked and saddened by the tragic incident at Grenfell Tower. Our thoughts are very much with all those that have lost their lives and those that

now must live with what happened.

“Arun District Council would like to reassure our tenants and leaseholders that we have used contractors and materials that comply with the current building/fire safety standards, but we are taking extra precautions by checking the installation and fitting of the cladding and of course will remedy anything that may come to light during this exercise in connection with fire safety, as a matter of urgency.“

Tenants and leaseholders in council properties that have any form of cladding received a letter providing information about the actions that are being taken.

The council said it would undertake checks at blocks which have been clad to ensure there are fire breaks between floors of the flats and review fire risk assessments to ensure that all actions and recommendations have been put in place.

The council said it would continue to update residents once its investigations were complete.

Tenants and leaseholders may see contractors where they live but at this stage it is not believed that access to homes will be required.

A clear corridor policy will be enforced to make sure all stairs and corridors are safe to use in the event of a fire. Residents were being encouraged to clear any personal possessions that may be stored in communal areas.

If tenants or leaseholders had concerns, call the housing repairs team on 01903 737 827.