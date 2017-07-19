Arun confirms new Bognor road names

Road names in Bognor Regis are set to honour a councillor and business founder.

Today a spokesman for Arun District Council confirmed the names will be: Charles Purley Way, after one of the LEC founders (Yapton westwards to Bersted section), Gladius Way (Bersted westwards to the Chichester Road Roundabout section) and that the viaduct is to be named Stainton Viaduct in memory of the late Councillor Alan Stainton.

The announcement follows ‘informal consultation’ which prompted criticism from some parties who requested for other options to be considered.

Earlier this month the Observer reported on calls for homage to be paid to a former Felpham resident and parish council chairman by being the road called Dominica Smith Way.

County and district councillor David Edwards is said to have written to the council asking that Dominica be remembered, while councillor Paul English is urging people to write to Arun before the consultation closes and stated: “One name going forward gives no choice.”

