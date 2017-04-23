Arts show set to raise funds for dog assistance charity

An arts show is set to raise funds to help people with disabilities.

Artists and craft enthusiasts have been creating their entries for Canine Partners’ Textile Art Challenge, and now they are preparing to see their work on show as part of a prestigious exhibition.

This will be held at the Oxmarket Centre of Arts in Chichester from April 25-30.

The display, curated by Dr Sharon-Michi Kusunoki, executive director of art company Surrealism and the Arts, will feature work by internationally renowned paper and textile artist Cas Holmes. There will also be work on show by guest artists Maureen Brigden, Maria Pulley, Annie Flitcroft and Heather Lowe.

A second exhibition will also go on display from April 25 to May 8 at the Copper Leaf Arts Cafe in Leicestershire.

It comes after record numbers of people took part and created masterpieces, each using a pack of up to 25 pieces of fabric. The paintings, wall-hangings, cushions, toys and sculptures will be sold to raise money to fund the training of Canine Partners’ assistance dogs which transform the lives of disabled people. Around 190 people signed up and brought a pack of fabric from the charity and so far more than 60 pieces of art have been sent in to be displayed.

Among those who are taking part is grandmother of four Sheila Milton who has used her fabric pack to create a stunning fabric bowl.The 75 year old heard about the challenge through her daughter Ruth Breading from East Sussex who volunteers as a puppy parent for the charity, caring for a canine partner in training. She cut and sewed each of the 15cm-squared patches into a half-meter-long strip, wrapping it around itself to form the bowl, which is waterproof.

For more information about the charity or the exhibition call Jenny Dwyer-Ward on 01730 716102, email jennyd@caninepartners.org.uk or visit caninepartners.org.uk/textileartchallenge.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.