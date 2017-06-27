Arson attack confirmed at Bognor Motors

West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed a fire at Bognor Motors was caused by deliberate ignition.

A police spokesman said they were called at 3.56am yesterday to the incident on Durban Road which saw a Volkswagen Transporter and a Volkswagen Golf targeted.

Co-owner, Justin Kracke, estimated more than £30,000 of damage had been caused but that they had been ‘lucky’.

“Fortunately the alarm seems to have gone off on the car when it was burning and someone was alerted by it and called the fire brigade.

“It could have been horrific but thankfully they got here quickly and it was lucky with the way the wind was blowing.

“They [emergency services] only had the number of my rental manager so we didn’t know until the morning.”

Police have appealed for anyone who saw what happened to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse quoting serial 124 of 26/06.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.