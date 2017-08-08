Arrest made over two Bognor burglaries

Have your say

Police have confirmed a 55-year-old man has been arrested today as part of the investigation into two Bognor burglaries.

A spokesman said the man, of no fixed address, was arrested in conjunction with a burglary on July 20, of a house in Horsemere Green Lane, Climping, and of an attempted burglary in North Bersted Road, Bognor, on Monday (August 7).

They added: “He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.”

