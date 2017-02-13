Apulstock festival date announced

A date for this summer’s Apulstock music festival has been announced.

This year the increasingly popular festival for people with learning disabilities will take place on July 23.

The Glastobury-style festival takes place at the Fishbourne Centre near Chichester.

Apulstock has been running since 2011 and last year won the 2016 Observer Community Award for Best Community Event.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, for more information visit www.apulstock.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.