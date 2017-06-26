Appeal launched after racial abuse incidents at Bognor railway station

British Transport Police has released this CCTV image of a man it is ‘keen to speak to’ following two incidents of racial abuse at Bognor Regis railway station.

Both incidents – on April 26 and May 15, at 3pm and 2.55pm respectively – saw a man approach a member of staff who was on duty, before threatening and racially abusing him, a spokesman confirmed.

British Transport Police has released this this CCTV image

Investigating officer PC Jordan Guihen said: “Everyone has the right to travel and work on the network without fear or intimidation.

“The staff member was simply doing his job and no one should be subjected to abuse like this.”

Anyone with information should call 0800 405040 citing reference 209 26/06/2017.