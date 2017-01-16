Appeal for return of ‘stolen’ sign

Eastergate Players has reported that a large banner advertising its forthcoming pantomime Aladdin has been stolen.

The local theatre company’s banner had been outside D&D Cycles in Barnham Road, Barnham, over the Christmas holiday period, when the shop was closed. It was said to be ‘firmly secured to the railings but the ties were cut’.

It is described as white with blue and orange lettering and measures 2m x 1.2m.

Aladdin director Georgina Jackson said: “Due to the Christmas break no-one was aware that it had been stolen straight away.

“The show is now a matter of days away and we’d really like to have the banner returned to advertise the show.

“The cast and crew have been working extremely hard for many months and we want to encourage as many people as possible to come and see the panto.”

If anyone knows of the banner’s whereabouts they are asked to either return it to D&D Cycles or call police on 101 quoting crime number 47170006264. Aladdin runs from January 24 to 28. Visit eastergateplayers.org.uk.