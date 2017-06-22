Appeal for Pagham cycling routes may get a £20k boost

Calls for improved cycle routes to the west of Bognor Regis have been boosted this week by news Barfoots is set to make a £20,000 contribution to the project.

The food production company’s managing director, Julian Marks, said: “We have looked at access options as part of a recent planning process with Arun District Council. Subsequently we are in the process of making a significant capital contribution to allow for local footpaths and cycle routes.

“We don’t have any particular plans at the moment as the challenge for us is how we manage to seperate the ongoing farm activites and create a safe path for people which is why, rather than going down that route, we have decided to contribute in this way.”

David Bridle, an avid cyclist who runs opticians in Bognor and the Witterings, said a route near the Pagham Road site ‘is something that could be good for everyone’ – both to aid health and ease congestion.

He said: “There are massive (housing) discussions at the moment but it boils down to the fact the more people we have living here the busier it gets, and the busier roads get.

“We are in a social situation where we are trying to encourage fitness and because it is flat around here we should be able to get people out there, on bikes with confidence. It seems a win-win situation really.”

Mr Bridle, an Aldwick resident who often commutes between his businesses along the route, also called for the cycle lanes to be better maintained. He said: “If you insist on cyclists using the cycle path it has to be looked after. I want to commute. I want the surface to be in a respectable state, I don’t want to be forced to ride a mountain bike.

“Because the roads aren’t always swept, the rubbish tends to end up at the side of the road – you have the potential to have glass or all sorts and along the white line is always where you get potholes.”

The contribution is part of plans (P/76/16/PL) set for response by June 29.