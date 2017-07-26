All set for another Glorious week at Goodwood

For more than 200 years, the Dukes of Richmond and family have invited guests to enjoy racing on the South Downs turf that we now know as Goodwood Racecourse.

The family passion for the sport continues to this day and the invitation to share the experience is as open as ever, as the estate looks forward to the Qatar Goodwood Festival, running from next Tuesday, August 1, to Saturday, August 5.

Affectionately known as Glorious Goodwood, the event is a perfect opportunity for families to get away for the day during the summer holidays, to enjoy an entertaining mix of top-quality horse racing, food and drink, music and a garden party atmosphere.

Kids go free to all days of the event, making the Qatar Goodwood Festival great value for those with children under 18 years old.

Guests of the Lennox Enclosure can bring in their own picnics and make the most of the extensive lawns that run alongside the course, with incredible views from the rails as the horses thunder past.

Those in the Gordon Enclosure can look forward to live music during and after racing, with a jazz band throughout each afternoon and the popular Willie Austen band performing after the last race on each day. Complimentary strawberries and cream are another daily treat, adding to the quintessentially English feel.

All enclosures have access to the children’s adventure playground.

Adult tickets can be purchased for each day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival from £23 in advance. There is now limited availability in all enclosures for Ladies’ Day (Thursday), Friday and Saturday.

For further information on the Qatar Goodwood Festival, or to purchase tickets please visit www.goodwood.com or call customer sales on 01243 755055.

See the Chichester Observer - out on Thursday - for all the latest angles in the build-up to Glorious.

And don't miss our exclusive Glorious magazine, free to pick up in Chichester city centre from Thursday and at the racecourse during the festival