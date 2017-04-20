Aldwick drone company launches emergency services initiative

‘Game-changing’, that is how the latest initiative from Aldwick-based company Drone Safety Register [DSR] has been described.

DSR’s Drones for Emergency Services is being launched with an aim of providing nationwide drone support to the UK’s emergency services.

“We had a number of members who got in touch saying they were supporting the emergency services in different aspect,” said James Chapman, DSR’s business development manager.

“We thought it would be a great way to showcase our members’ experience and their specialism in the area.”

With uses ranging from search and rescue to the use of thermal imaging to locate hotspots or survivors of fires, the technology is helping to revolutionise the industry.

Mr Chapman said: “Not all local authorities have the budgets to go out and purchase a drone or train an operator.

“This is a really good resource that they can tap into.”

Future plans for the company, which was founded in November 2015 in response to calls to safely monitor the industry, include a request feature on its website where people can submit jobs for drone operators.

To find out more about the company and its work visit dronesaferegister.org.uk