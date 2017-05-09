Air Scouts delighted to meet real life air aces

Air Scouts met real life air aces at an enthralling aviation evening.

The 1st South Bersted Air Scouts were thrilled to spend the evening with illustrious former Harrier test pilot John Farley and former Vulcan pilot Dick Kharegat.

Sqn Ldr Dick Kharegat presents a cheque to group Scout leader Daniel Jones

The juniors event was organised by Air Aces, the Arun and Chichester (Air) Enthusiasts Society, as 1st South Bersted is one of the charities it supports.

Bognor Regis mayor Pat Dillon was a special guest and Air Aces chairman David Batcock introduced the evening.

Mr Farley gave a talk about the parts that make up an aircraft and their individual functions.

The Scouts were then shown a series of clips and films showing exciting and dramatic aviation events, including a free-fall skydiver who jumped from 21,000ft without a parachute.

Mr Kharegat presented group Scout leader Daniel Jones with a cheque for £400 to enhance the Scouts’ aviation activities. Leaders are hoping to use the money for a visit to the RAF Museum at Hendon.

Air Aces have a regular talk evening and the April event saw members welcome senior officers from RAF Waddington’s IStar Force. They gave an insight into the surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities of their piloted and unmanned aircraft – an intriguing snapshot of a relatively unknown but vital aspect of the RAF’s work.

The future Air Aces calendar sees a short talk on May 22 about ‘Bull’ Halahan and the annual meeting.

On June 5, Chris Roberts will give a talk entitled From First Loop to the Red Arrows at Chichester Park Hotel at 7.30pm. He will explain the history of RAF display flying up to the formation of and flying with the Red Arrows. Guests pay £5 on the night.

Visit www.airaces.org.uk for more information.