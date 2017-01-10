A27 northern route would help ‘rebuild’ Bognor, claims councillor

‘We need to be pushing this, we need to be seen to be supporting this’, that was the view of councillor Steve Goodheart in regards to calls for the A27 consultation to be recalled.

Speaking at the town council meeting last night he said: “I am astounded that we aren’t all jumping up and down in respect to they have pulled it back, the northern route is now back on the table.

“It will open discussions which will give us, Joe public and councillors alike, an opportunity to actually get involved in the debate.

“I think we should be celebrating what is a reversal in what was alledgely a done deal,” he added. “I think it would be good if we, as a council, could show our support of this move and look forward to supporting a true northern bypass which will help not just us rebuild this area but help the generations to come benefit out of this investment which is taking place in our backyard.”

Calls were made to send a letter of thanks to Louise Goldsmith.

For the latest on the story see this week’s Observer.

