A perfect gent and a fabulous lady

An accomplished singer, choreographer, director and actor (whose credits include starring as Miss Understanding in the original West End production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Wezley loves working across a wide range of projects. Recently performing in the Alexandra Theatre’s spectacular Live at the Regis show, I caught up with him and discovered that he has a hugely popular alter ego.

“Drag used to mean a bloke in a cheap wig standing on a beer crate in the corner of the pub, but nowadays audiences expect more. You definitely need a good quality wig, fab frocks and well applied make-up,” said Wezley (37), who tours as internationally as Miss Cassidy Connors.

Taking dance lessons from childhood, he continued his training at South Downs College. To earn extra pocket money, he and fellow student Andrew developed a drag act, which was an immediate hit.

Waiting to start drama school, however, Wezley’s plans took a left turn. Going to an audition (“just for practice”), he was snapped up as a vocalist and dancer for a big cruise ship company.

“It was a fantastic training ground because I was working with established directors and choreographers,” he told me.

Back on dry land at the end of the contract, Wezley’s career took off. But he and Andrew were still inundated with requests for their drag act, so they created Trashville Tennessee.

“We played two trailer park girls and the format worked really well. We toured everywhere, but then I was cast in Priscilla, which reinvigorated my career as a solo artist,” recalled Wezley.

Showing me photographs of himself as the devastatingly glamorous Cassidy Connors, he added:

“Drag is an art form that is an open invitation to do whatever you want; you can mime, sing, do parodies, dance – anything. There’s much more interest in drag from the younger generation. The world, mostly, is much more accepting now.”

Claiming that members of the Armed Forces are one of the best crowds to perform for, Wezley reckons that drag teaches you to deal with the toughest audiences.

“Good patter is sometimes overlooked, but you need to be able to interact, especially if you’re going to tour the pubs and clubs,” he said, admitting that he always has something up his chiffon sleeve to deal with hecklers.

“My current act includes impressions of female singers like Liza Minnelli, Tina Turner and Shirley Bassey, so there is real variety. I don’t want to be a one trick pony.

“I’d like to do more producing and directing, and there are roles on my wish list, but I will keep the drag going. The diversity is great.”

And the hardest thing about being a woman?

“I have great empathy with women. I’ve heard things about childbirth, but getting into a pair of tights and wearing a bra is bad enough!”

Multi-talented, great fun and warm-hearted, Wezley is a perfect gent. He also makes a pretty fabulous lady.

For more information find Wezley Sebastian and The Cassidy Connors Show on Facebook.

