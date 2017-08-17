A-level results: ‘Delight’ at Felpham Community College

‘A credit to everyone involved’, that is how a teacher at Felpham Community College summed up this year’s A-level results.

With a five per cent improvement on 2016’s grades, there was plenty for staff and students to celebrate.

Grace Rollinson and Chloe Martin

Head of sixth form Zoe Brixey said: “We are delighted with the achievements of our students. New A-levels changes have not hindered our progress and our students have shone this year.”

Overall, students achieved 97 per cent pass rate, with 56 per cent achieving A* to B and 79 per cent A-C, including A-level and BTEC grades.

Head girl Theveenah Balasubramaniam, who got ABB and now plans to study to be a chiropractor, said: “I am happy and really proud.

“Everyone I know worked so hard – lots of blood, sweat and tears and late nights. I am proud of everyone and excited to see what people do next.

Ashleigh Heasman, Jessie Moon, Jane Constantine, Michelle Kelly, Beth Jarvis and Claire Lomax

“It has been a roller coaster, with definitely more highs than lows – great things and good support. I know have made friends here that I will have for life.”

Head teacher Mark Anstiss also praised students’ efforts.

He said: “The success of the students was down to their hard work, determination, the first class teaching and the excellent leadership of the sixth form.

“Exam results have gone from strength to strength in recent years and once again we are extremely pleased with the results – we are proud of each and every one of our students and wish them well for the future.”

Callum Gobey, distinction* in business and IT, A in maths and C in further math

What comes next was obviously a big topic of conversation, with Jess Prior one of the students now looking forward to university.

“I have always wanted to go,” she said. “This was better than I hoped, I am very happy. Especially as everything had changed, including the grade boundaries.

“I have been here for seven years so it is a bit sad but I am excited to move on, get to university and on to bigger things.”

Miss Prior, who got A*AB, will be heading to Kent next September to study psychology after a year out to work in a school.

Beth Jarvis, Ben Clark, Amelia Champion, Carly Jellet

For those collecting their AS-results, including Ray Ward, good news gave the momentum needed for the next step.

“It is absolutely fantastic. When I was driving in with mum I said I need an AA and that is what I got – it is a dream,” he said. “I have a year to go so it is about revising for that now, I am going to do as much as I can and make it happen. I am hoping to go to Cambridge and do computer science.”

As for now, Mr Ward was looking forward to celebrating.

“Depending how it went I was either going to be moping in my room or going for a full English, I’m going for the full English.”

Felpham’s results showed a particular strength in maths (100 per cent A*-B, 69 per cent A*/A), photography (75 per cent A*-B), business studies (67 per cent) and Spanish (75 per cent A*-B).

Meanwhile vocational subjects saw 92 per cent of students achieving highest distinction level.

Cane Mitchell

Mr Darbyshire, business studies teacher, said: “The students have done us proud, they deserve credit and the teachers as well – it is a credit to everyone involved.”

To find out more about the school and its sixth form, which has an open evening on October 10, see www.felpham.com/SixthForm.