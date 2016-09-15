Versatile four bedroom detached house

This superbly presented detached house, with particularly versatile accommodation, is within easy reach of the popular sailing village of Itchenor and the coast at West Wittering.

Quackers is set in delightful grounds of just under half an acre. Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance porch, hallway, living room, kitchen/breakfast area, utility room, dining room with walk-in storage cupboard, conservatory and a shower room.

On the first floor, the spacious principal bedroom spans the width of the house and has a bright triple aspect and features built-in wardrobe space and a large en-suite bathroom with twin wash basins.

There are three further, well-proportioned bedrooms, one of which is currently being used an office, as well as a family bathroom.

Quackers is approached via a gated gravelled driveway which provides ample off road parking and leads to a double garage.

The double garage is a good size and includes an internal staircase leading to a room above.

This room has two Velux windows and could be fitted out to be a home office or hobbies room.

Adjacent to the garage building is a timber workshop/outbuilding and log store.

The gardens wrap around the house and are mostly laid to lawn with various different areas.

There is also currently a corner of the gardens enclosed with wire fencing that would be suitable to keep chickens of ducks.

There is a also south-westerly aspect patio and a small ornamental pond.

Guide Price £725,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Humberts, 2 Magnus Court, St Martins Street, Chichester. Telephone 01243 531010.