Updated and modernised home

An internal inspection of this beautifully-presented three bedroom detached bungalow in Felpham is thoroughly recommended.

The property, in Drygrounds Lane, is situated in a pleasant cul-de-sac close to the village.

It has been tastefully updated and modernised by the current owners, including a new kitchen, new wet room, re-wiring and central heating.

A salient feature of the accommodation is a large kitchen/dining room with attractive tiled flooring, measuring over 21ft in length.

The accommodation also includes a cloakroom/utility area, sitting room, three bedrooms and a modern shower room/WC.

Outside, the property also has the advantage of a recently laid brick paviour drive which provides parking for a number of vehicles and leads to the garage.

The rear garden is generous in size and has a patio area joining the rear of the property giving way to lawn.

Guide Price £420,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, Old Bank House, 128 Middleton Road, Middleton-on-Sea. Telephone 01243 587687.