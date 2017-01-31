Unique development site with substantial water frontage

Flude Commercial has been instructed to sell this unique development site on Hayling Island with substantial water frontage to Chichester Harbour.

With planning consent to develop six five-bedroom luxury homes the site benefits from seven acres of non-tidal land and approximately nine acres of tidal land where the land between the beach front and the low water mark is included in the title.

Hayling Island is located immediately south of Havant. Havant has a fast and direct train route to Waterloo in approximately one hour 20 minutes.

The cathedral city of Chichester is located approximately nine miles to the east and Portsmouth city centre is about seven miles to the west.

Hayling Island is predominantly a residential and leisure orientated location.

The east side of the island fronting on to Chichester Harbour is a very popular sailing and water sports location and attractive residential area.

The site is close to the Northney Marina and is accessed off Copse Lane via a private road.

In addition to the six fiv-bed detached houses the planning consent includes for construction of a detached residential boat store and ancillary office building; a detached boat store with hardstanding; and a pontoon restricted to 12 berths.

The consent also provides for improvements to the slipway and beach.

The freehold interest of the site with the benefit of the consent is offered for sale at a guide price of £3million, subject to contract.

For further information please contact Flude Commercial on 01243 819000 or email: chichester@flude.com