VIDEO: Cape Verde’s first exclusively adult luxury resort and beach club launches

A glittering launch party took place recently to celebrate the opening of Cape Verde’s first adult-only five-star hotels, Llana Beach resort, and the premium beach club, Bikini Beach.

There was an official opening ceremony followed by an unforgettable two-day party, with guests seeing an eclectic mix of entertainers perform at the resort and at the beach club.

Do you know where Cape Verde is? Did you know there no mosquitoes on Cape Verde? True or false – it is an archipelago made up of 10 volcanic islands? Check out the video for more fascinating facts...

The hotel is located on the white sands of Sal Island, Cape Verde, and offers total bliss and relaxation.

Guests can choose to stay in one of two adult-only hotels, Sensimar Cabo Verde by TUI and MELIÃ Llana Beach Hotel.

Both offer a stunning range of hotel suites, tropical pools and rejuvenating spa facilities.

Bikini Beach is the Group’s new beach club brand and the first luxury beach club to open in Cape Verde.

Featuring a restaurant, two distinct bars and huge pool, the club boasts unrivalled views of the Atlantic Ocean, perfect for all day entertainment.

Added to this is the club’s Heaven VIP area, situated on the second floor with its own private Champagne and Sushi Bar. Located at the end of Llana Beach, Bikini Beach is easily accessible from the surrounding resorts, and guests can also arrive by boat via the manmade pontoon.

The Bikini Beach events calendar will bring high profile DJs, the very best local entertainment and unforgettable parties all year-round. The club is the perfect venue combining music, dining and entertainment into one.

Watch the “Top 7 things you didn’t know about Cape Verde” video and see exclusive footage from the stars at the launch party